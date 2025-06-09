Jailed: Paedophile Oswestry businessman fled Britain before being arrested in Thailand and slung in prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry pervert Jonathan Winn was convicted of downloading and distributing child sex abuse images last year, and as a result he was banned from travelling abroad without informing police in advance.

But the 46-year-old absconded on a ferry from Hull to the Netherlands with his partner and her daughter in October last year, travelling onwards to Poland and then Thailand.

He tried to throw the probation service off the scent, lying to them that he was unable to do his unpaid work and rehabilitation activity days because he was in hospital, suffering from neuropathy (nerve damage).

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Monday (June 9) that Winn was arrested by police in Thailand in January this year and slung in prison for two months before being deported back to Heathrow in March.