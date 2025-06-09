'It's warming up' - Ice cream weather is on the way back again for the West Midlands, but beware of thunderstorms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Temperatures could reach as high as 25C (77F) in our region, but there is a chance the warmer weather will bring with it some sharp showers.

The Met Office says weather for the week ahead will “remain mixed but temperatures are on the rise”.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said it will be “pretty changeable” over the next few days then temperatures are set to climb, thunderstorms may be on the way and there will “probably be a very different feeling to things as we go through the second half of the week”.

He added the Met Office is “keeping an eye on the risk of some thunderstorms developing”.

Mr Snell added “Wednesday probably looks like the best day of the week if you are looking for dry and sunny weather” as temperatures may climb to 24C in the West Midlands.

That temperature could rise a little higher into Thursday and Friday as a plume of warm air from Iberia and France is set to kick in. Buit that will also being the chance of thunderstorms. Mr Snell said it would turn humid, with warm days and stuffy nights.

Mr Snell said: “After Wednesday, we start to draw up some very warm and humid air from Iberia and France, and that will make it quite humid across much of the UK and that humidity will potentially spark off some thunderstorms.

“From late Wednesday and especially into Thursday, we start to see the risk of some thunderstorms around and that will continue as we go through Thursday and Friday and potentially into Saturday as well.”

He added: “By the time we get to midweek, it will feel very different out there, with quite humid night times also becoming a good deal warmer than what we have been experiencing over the last couple of nights, so probably borderline uncomfortable for some people by day.”

It is set to feel increasingly humid on Thursday with a risk of some heavy and thundery showers developing, the Met Office said.

Top temperatures could reach 27C to 29C on Friday but “that will come with a fair bit of humidity”, the forecaster added.