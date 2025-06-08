22 magnificent pictures from RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 with planes whizzing and people having fun - see if you can spot someone you know...

Visitors from far and wide have been enjoy the spectacle of somersaulting planes, with many also grabbing pictures sitting in the cockpits of retired fighter jets during a day of great entertainment at RAF Cosford Air Show.
More than 50,000 people turned out in force to one of the region’s showpiece events to watch as magnificent military aircraft soared through the skies, expertly steered by brave pilots in exhilarating demonstrations.
As well as the much anticipated air displays, there were also military vehicles and old planes on show, as well as bouncy castles, kids entertainment and food. Sir Winston Churchill, aka Derek Herbert, also made an appearance.
The air show has been running since 1978 and is the only RAF-backed show in the country.