22 magnificent pictures from RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 with planes whizzing and people having fun - see if you can spot someone you know...

Visitors from far and wide have been enjoy the spectacle of somersaulting planes, with many also grabbing pictures sitting in the cockpits of retired fighter jets during a day of great entertainment at RAF Cosford Air Show.

More than 50,000 people turned out in force to one of the region’s showpiece events to watch as magnificent military aircraft soared through the skies, expertly steered by brave pilots in exhilarating demonstrations.

Star photographer Tim Thursfield has been on site capturing the action in the air and on the ground. See if you can spot someone you know...

The Red Arrows.

Red Arrows planes narrowly cross paths

Crowds were transfixed with the spectacle in the air

RAF Cosford Air Show.

RAF Cosford Air Show.

RAF Cosford Air Show.

RAF Cosford Air Show. Bird Dog.

RAF Cosford Air Show. Sisters Danielle and Laura Bill.

RAF Cosford Air Show. RAF Cosford Pipes and Drums.

RAF Cosford Air Show. Chris Moss with sons Chanli, aged 4 and Willian, aged 5.

RAF Cosford Air Show. The Bluebird Belles don't let the rain dampen their spirits.

RAF Cosford Air Show.

RAF Cosford Air Show. Derek Herbert as Winston Churchill, with his wife Linda Herbert.

RAF Cosford Air Show. James Parkins and son Alexander, aged 3, from Telford.

RAF Cosford Air Show.

RAF Cosford Air Show. Members of the RAF Physical Education team Georgia Atkinson, Jo Belgrau, Zara Cavanagh and Robyn Tanner.

RAF Cosford Air Show. Zayn Winter, aged 8 from Wolverhampton tries out the Chinook pilot gear.

RAF Cosford Air Show. Jess Jaggard, Isla Johnson, Ralph Oakley and Jed Jaggard re-enact a military Far East scene.

RAF Cosford Air Show.

As well as the much anticipated air displays, there were also military vehicles and old planes on show, as well as bouncy castles, kids entertainment and food. Sir Winston Churchill, aka Derek Herbert, also made an appearance.

The air show has been running since 1978 and is the only RAF-backed show in the country.