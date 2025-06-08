Shropshire Star
22 magnificent pictures from RAF Cosford Air Show 2025 with planes whizzing and people having fun - see if you can spot someone you know...

More than 50,000 people have been wowed as military aircraft has whizzed through the skies at the RAF Cosford Air Show.

By Fionnuala Bourke
Visitors from far and wide have been enjoy the spectacle of somersaulting planes, with many also grabbing pictures sitting in the cockpits of retired fighter jets during a day of great entertainment at RAF Cosford Air Show.

More than 50,000 people turned out in force to one of the region’s showpiece events to watch as magnificent military aircraft soared through the skies, expertly steered by brave pilots in exhilarating demonstrations.

Star photographer Tim Thursfield has been on site capturing the action in the air and on the ground. See if you can spot someone you know...

The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
The Red Arrows.
Red Arrows planes narrowly cross paths
Red Arrows planes narrowly cross paths
Crowds were transfixed by the spectacle in the skies
Crowds were transfixed with the spectacle in the air
Photographers lined up to grab the perfect shot at the RAF Cosford Air Show.
No-one could rain on the parade of these ladies at the RAF Cosford Air Show
Families enjoyed displays, entertainment and a bite to eat at the event
A Bird Dog flies above RAF Cosford
Sisters Danielle and Laura Bill keeping an eye on the action
RAF Cosford Pipes and Drums
Chris Moss with sons Chanli, aged four, and Willian aged five
Derek Herbert as Winston Churchill, with his wife Linda Herbert
James Parkins and son Alexander, aged three, from Telford
Kids and grown-ups alike enjoyed the spectacle at RAF Cosford Air Show
Chris Moss with sons Chanli, aged four, and Willian aged five
Members of the RAF physical education team Georgia Atkinson, Jo Belgrau, Zara Cavanagh and Robyn Tanner
Zayn Winter, aged eight, from Wolverhampton, is ready for take off
Jess Jaggard, Isla Johnson, Ralph Oakley and Jed Jaggard re-enact a military Far East scene
As well as the much anticipated air displays, there were also military vehicles and old planes on show, as well as bouncy castles, kids entertainment and food. Sir Winston Churchill, aka Derek Herbert, also made an appearance.

The air show has been running since 1978 and is the only RAF-backed show in the country.

