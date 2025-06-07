'Early diagnosis is key' - Cancer care at Shropshire hospitals hit by shortage of radiologists and oncologists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP and Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Helen Morgan has joined the motion in Parliament recognising the vital role radiologists and clinical oncologists play in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as cancer.

Delays for scans – and scan results – have been a serious issue in Shropshire in recent years and staff shortages led to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) outsourcing the reading of scans in a bid to speed up the process.

The Royal College of Radiologists has warned of staff shortages impacting patient care across hospitals. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Now the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) has published two major reports revealing how demand for healthcare is growing faster than the workforce, and the extent of the chronic shortfall of radiologists and clinical oncologists.

NHS leaders have told the RCR that these shortages are directly impacting the public. Nine out of 10 cancer centre leaders report delays to patients starting treatment and seven in 10 are concerned about staff shortages putting patient safety at risk.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said: “These results show how important it is that the Government has a proper NHS workforce plan in place.

“Patients and staff across Shropshire know how serious the impact of staff shortages can be, as early diagnosis is key for improving outcomes of cancer care.

“It’s crucial that waiting times are reduced so that people can access the care they need.”

RCR president Dr Katharine Halliday said: “We are delighted to see Members of Parliament recognising the vital role which resident and consultant clinical radiologists and clinical oncologists play in the NHS across the country.

“These doctors are key to bringing down waiting times – providing diagnostic services to the millions of people who go for scans every year and treating conditions such as cancer and strokes. We are grateful to Helen for her ongoing support for our specialities in parliament.”

The early day motion tabled in Parliament recognises the role of both resident and consultant clinical oncologists who play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of many conditions, including cancer and strokes, and pays tribute to their contribution to the NHS.

It notes "with concern" the shortfall in both specialities which has reach 29 per cent (equivalent to 1,953 consultants) in radiology and 15 per cent (equivalent to 193 consultants) in clinical oncology.

Across the UK the demand for diagnostic imaging has risen year-on-year, outpacing the growth in the workforce which reports scans (such as CT and MRI scans) as well as soaring demand for cancer treatments. The early day motion recognises the need for the NHS to recruit, train and retain the workforce we need to reduce backlogs and waiting times and support patients safe and timely access to diagnosis and treatment.