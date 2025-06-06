Fire crews called to second barn fire minutes after similar report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews were alerted at just before 2pm on Friday (June 6) to a barn fire in Stapleton, Shrewsbury.

It was the second call about a barn fire to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, which had just scrambled two fire appliances to a similar incident in Hardwick, Ellesmere, less than 20 minutes earlier.

A spokesperson for the fire service said two crews, an incident command unit, a light pumping unit and a water carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale to the fire in Stapleton.

A spokesperson said a "barn and workshop" were involved in the blaze.

"Crews have removed hazardous items from the area and are currently using hosereel jets, main jets and curtain sprayers to prevent further fire spread," the spokesperson said on Friday afternoon.