Farmers meet with police to look at ways to deter rural criminals

NFU members were in Telford on Tuesday at the NFU's Shropshire county meeting to discuss the impact of crime on their farms with police officers and consider ways to protect their businesses.

Threats such as equipment theft, livestock worrying and fly-tipping, among others, continue to disrupt farming life, leaving a lasting emotional toll on those who work tirelessly to produce food and care for the countryside.

The NFU Shropshire meeting at Agriculture House, Southwater Way, saw farmers speak to officers about how rural communities can help gather information to aid the police in their work.

Farmer Kate Mayne, NFU Shropshire chair, said: “We were pleased to welcome rural crime officers from West Mercia Police and heard of some of their recent operational successes to catch and prosecute offenders.

“Rural crime remains such a serious issue for Shropshire farmers although we were pleased to hear there has been a 16 per cent drop in crime across the whole of the county.

“Farmers will remain vigilant and I would urge them to report offences, join Farmwatch schemes when they can and keep an eye out for suspicious people or vehicles to help the police gather intelligence.”

The NFU will continue to work with police and crime commissioners, MPs and Government on the issue including lobbying to see secondary legislation to the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act 2023, to include security measures for GPS equipment, which is often targeted by criminals.

This has been a key focus for the NFU after working together with Greg Smith MP and a number of other organisations on the Bill.

We are also calling for further powers to deter fly-tippers and hare coursers alongside other measures on the rural crime issues having an impact on county farming families and their businesses.

Edward Garratt, NFU county adviser, said: “The scale, cost, social impact and other effects of crime in rural areas are often underestimated, under reported and not fully understood.

“We welcome the police figures on a reduction in crime and now there needs to be a continued, concerted effort to stamp out the issue for our farms and rural communities.”

As well as reporting incidents, anyone with information about rural crime can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill in a form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org