Teenager charged with drug supply offences after raid in Telford

A teenager has been charged with drug supply offences after a raid in Telford.

By Luke Powell
Published

Destiny Igbinidu, of Warrensway in Woodside, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property, West Mercia Police said. 

The 18-year-old was remanded in custody was was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (June 5).

