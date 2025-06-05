‘Hard work, fresh air and a loving family’ the ingredients for a long life, 100-year-old Mid Wales woman says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Katie Lewis of the Elan Valley celebrated her special day with a visit from Rhayader Mayor Councillor Christian Walton and town and county Councillor Angela Davies.

They presented Mrs Lewis with a beautiful bouquet of flowers to mark her 100th birthday.

Mrs Lewis was born in Crofty Perthi, the third of seven children, and at 12 years old she moved to the Elan Valley.

County councillor Angela Davies, Mrs Lewis proudly showing her card from the King and Queen and her bouquet of flowers, and Rhayader Mayor Councillor Christian Walton

She married husband Ikey Lewis and together they farmed Frondorddu in the Elan Valley.

She will also be celebrating her special birthday with her three sons - Robert, Steve and Mark - two granddaughters Molly and Bethan and other family members.

Mrs Lewis credits hard work, fresh air, and a loving family for her long life.