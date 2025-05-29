A Powys town council is taking action to ensure public safety at its toilets

Builth Wells Town Council has bought the kit to enable it to carry out tests at its public toilets on the Groe and ensure the public’s safety.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the samples taken from the public toilets will be sent off every six months and it should ensure public safety and cover the town council’s insurance liability.

She said the kit would provide accurate and timely information about water quality management, to identify and mitigate potential risks to public health.

Legionella is a bacteria, which can cause a pneumonia-like disease called “Legionnaires’ Disease”.

Legionnaires’ Disease is fatal in approximately 10% of people infected. Infection occurs when the bacteria is inhaled from aerosols of contaminated water. Aerosols can be produced anywhere water is splashed or sprayed, but some of the most common sources associated with Legionnaires’ Disease are cooling towers and showers.

Symptoms may include high fever, cough, muscle aches, and shortness of breath. In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia and be fatal

Members agreed that the purchase of the kit was a good idea.

Meanwhile members were told that the automatic doors at the toilets had been fixed.

The town council is also investigating the possible purchase of a PAT testing machine to enable it to test all of its electrical items, to ensure safety.