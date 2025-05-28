'A school with a huge heart' - Delight for Shrewsbury school after considerable praise from inspector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspector visited Bomere Heath CofE Primary School on May 7, and concluded that the school is "living up to its foundation as a church school and enabling pupils and adults to flourish".

A report said the school's Christian vision "underpins leaders decisions and actions". The primary school was also praised for "enriching positive relationships through hope, love and respect".

The inspector said collective worship is at the heart of the school and was impressed by opportunities for pupils to reflect on local and global issues.

The SIAMS report added that pupils understand how they can make a "positive difference to their community and beyond", and have a "strong sense of justice and responsibility" due to the school's vision of 'with God all things are possible'.