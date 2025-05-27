A new wave of green transport infrastructure is blooming across Powys as the first living roof bus shelters are installed

A picture of one of the green roof bus shelters that has been installed in the county

The innovative shelters, topped with Sedum-planted green roofs, are designed to support biodiversity, improve air quality, and manage rainwater runoff.

Thanks to the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature funding, the new shelters have been installed thanks to a partnership between Powys County Council’s Passenger Transport Unit, the Powys Nature Partnership, On The Verge Talgarth / 1 Metre Matters and BB-Sustainable Tourism.

Seven shelters have already been installed in Brecon, Callwen (Upper Swansea Valley), Crickhowell, Hay-on-Wye, Llandinam, Llangattock and Welshpool

A further three are planned for Tregynon, Builth Wells, and Llandrindod Wells later this year. All shelters are supplied and installed by Euroshel.

The living roofs feature a variety of Sedum species—hardy, evergreen succulents that require minimal maintenance and flower throughout the summer. These plants provide essential nectar and pollen for pollinators, while also absorbing CO₂, trapping airborne pollutants, and slowing rainwater runoff into drainage systems.

Each shelter also features vibrant side panels that share positive environmental messages, replacing traditional clear glass with eye-catching visuals that aim to inspire residents to take nature-friendly actions in their own gardens and communities.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “These living roof bus shelters are a fantastic example of how we can integrate nature into everyday infrastructure.

“They don’t just look great – they actively support biodiversity, improve air quality, and help manage water sustainably. It’s a small but powerful step toward a greener Powys, and I hope it encourages everyone to think about how they can bring nature into their own spaces.”

The council is continuing its work to replace outdated shelters across the county. Where budgets allow, additional green roof shelters will be installed, along with solar-powered illuminated flag poles to improve visibility and safety at rural or unlit stops.