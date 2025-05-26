Urban Games returns to Telford this May half-term with free activities for children and young people - here's what to expect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Telford & Wrekin Council programme is back this May half-term, from Monday, May 26 to Friday, May 30, offering free, fun-filled activities for children and young people.

Open to everyone aged 0 to 16, the sessions include a wide range of sports and outdoor adventures hosted at venues across the borough. Expect popular favourites like football, cricket, hockey, cycling, and BMX biking, all led by professional coaches from:

AFC Telford United Foundation

Shropshire Cricket

Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club

Telford Bike Hub

Telford Flyers

4 All Foundation

A highlight of the week will be on Wednesday, when Telford Town Park opens its Aerial Adventure high ropes course, including the climbing wall and free fall experience.

BMX club Wrekin Riders will be leading sessions as part of the council's 'Urban Games' programme, which is returning this half-term. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Coun Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement said: “We know school holidays can be a financial strain for many families. That’s why we’re proud to offer free, high-quality activities that keep children active, engaged, and safe - without adding to the cost of living.

“This programme showcases the best of what Telford & Wrekin has to offer - from our parks and sports clubs to our community spirit.”

Coun Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said: "The Urban Games activities are an integral part of our growing youth offer, which aims to provide young people with valuable information and support across various areas such as health, wellbeing, education, employment, training, arts, culture, and community involvement.

"Through participation in the Urban Games activities, our youth are encouraged to unlock their potential, remain active, and build connections with their peers in a safe and inclusive environment."

Children and parents will also have access to Dr Bike, who will be offering free bike repairs and safety checks to keep young cyclists rolling safely.

For the youngest adventurers, Wild Telford sessions are specially designed for babies and toddlers. Join the Shropshire Wildlife Trust for nature-themed mornings filled with trails and treasure hunts at beautiful locations like The Halfway House on the Wrekin, Randlay Valley Nature Reserve and Apley Woods.

These sessions are a perfect way to introduce little ones to the wonders of the outdoors - and with all activities completely free and no booking required, it is a hassle-free way to enjoy this half-term.

The Urban Games are part of the council’s Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme, delivered in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and part-funded by the government’s Levelling Up initiative. The project supports community-led initiatives that bring people together, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, and reflect residents’ feedback.