Young people’s mental health under spotlight as ‘significant cause for concern’ in Telford and Wrekin

Councillors are set to hear that the detrimental impact of the covid pandemic, combined with cost-of-living crises and “wider global events” are continuing to hit young people.

“The resilience and mental wellbeing of children and young people continues to be a significant cause for concern,” says a report from Helen Onions, the Director of Public Health at Telford & Wrekin Council.

“The detrimental impact of the pandemic on our children and young people is well recognised, and alongside this the cost of living crisis and wider global events have clearly impacted on emotional resilience and the young people’s demand mental health services and support.”

The report mentions “the climate emergency and environmental issues were raised as a concern by young people through the focus groups”.

The report author adds “this is clearly an agenda which is important to our younger generation.”

The annual report from the director puts its entire focus on the health of children and young people.

It is set to be discussed at the Health & Wellbeing Board on Wednesday (May 21) which is also being asked to “approve and support” Telford & Wrekin Children & Young People’s Strategy 2025-2028.

A Children and Young People’s Star Chamber is also on the cards which will include young people, councillors and leaders from statutory organization.

The Star Chamber aims to “provide sharper focus and critically appraise progress against the key commitments” in the Children and Young People’s Strategy.

The council says that improving the emotional and mental health of children and young people is a “top priority”.

Officials are putting the final touches to a local youth needs assessment to form the basis of a Telford & Wrekin Youth Strategy.

The board will also be given an update on the recommissioning of child and adolescent mental health services (CaMHS) currently known as theBeeU service.

The report states that “The BeeU service is facing performance challenges in delivering the agreed access targets and waiting times, and there continues to be an increase in demand for elements of the services.

“However robust improvement plans have been developed with the provider with anticipated recovery of this position during 25/26.”

The recommissioning procurement start date was deferred to this month (May 2025) and the BeeU contract with Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has been extended until September 2025.

Report authors also say that an expansion of youth social prescribing is on the cards as part of the re-commissioning of child and adolescent mental health services (CaMHS).

They are also looking at strengthening attachment and trauma awareness across all schools in the borough.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the net 2024/25 budget for Children & Young people in 2024/25 is more than £62m, made up of £49.6m for Children’s Safeguarding & Family Support and £12.8m for Education & Skills.

These two directorates represent approximately 40 per cent of the council’s net 2024/25 budget.