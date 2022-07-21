Free urban games scheme hopes to tackle antisocial behaviour

BMX club Wrekin Riders will be leading sessions as part of the council's 'Urban Games' programme

Professional coaches from BMX club, Wrekin Riders and AFC Telford will be providing free sessions to young people in Telford over the holidays.

Activities include BMX biking and skateboarding to multi-sports sessions including cricket, football and basketball. Sessions will run at parks across the town from the last week in July until the first week in September.

The programme is funded by Telford and Wrekin councils 'Safer and Stronger Communities' project, which aims to tackle neighbourhood antisocial behaviour.

The project hopes that schemes such as youth groups, activities and social clubs will reduce opportunities for antisocial behaviour.

AFC Telford Foundation Manager and Mayor of Great Dawley, Councillor Ian Preece said: “A sense of accomplishment, something fun to do with your mates or meet those who live near you – these sessions are an all-round positive thing for the summer holidays.

“Were so pleased to be working with the Safer & Stronger Communities project and doing what we love the most – working with young people who might be the fans, coaches or even players of the future for Telford AFC.