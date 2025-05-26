Roadworks and closures across Shropshire - What motorists need to know for Bank Holiday travel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

These works are part of Shropshire Council’s ongoing maintenance and improvement programmes, including surface dressing and essential infrastructure upgrades.

Major Road Closures and Maintenance Works

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

A5 – Multiple Closures Near Shrewsbury and Telford

Preston to Churncote: The A5 in both directions is undergoing horticultural maintenance, including cutting and planting, with closures in place from 9pm to 6am until 7 June.

Crackley Bank to Pickmere Island, Sheriffhales: Resurfacing works are scheduled from to 10 June, with closures between 9.30am and 4pm on weekdays

.A49 – Maintenance and Traffic Management

Dobbies Island to Rock Green Roundabout: Mobile lane closures are ongoing until 30 May for maintenance activities.

A458 – Surface Dressing Near Bridgnorth

The A458 between the B4364 island and Tasley is undergoing surface dressing, including stud removal and re-lining. Closures are scheduled over several days, with a 24-mile diversion in place.

M54 – Maintenance and Temporary Measures

Junctions 10a to 7: Mobile lane closures are in effect until 2 June for ongoing maintenance activities.

Local Roadworks and Closures

Gravel Hill, Ludlow

Resurfacing works are set to commence from 5 June to 20 June, with weekday closures between 9:30am and 4:30pm. Access to properties and businesses will be maintained.

Oakengates Road, Donnington

Surface dressing works are ongoing from 19 May to 13 June, with closures in place between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

B5065 Near Wem

Surface dressing and re-lining works are scheduled with an additional closure on 31 May for re-lining activities.

Pyms Road, Wem

Electrical unlooping and service cable provision works are ongoing, with an estimated completion date of 3 June.

Travel Advice

Motorists are encouraged to:

Plan journeys in advance and consider alternative routes where possible.

Allow extra travel time to accommodate potential delays.

Stay informed through Shropshire Council’s interactive roadworks map for real-time updates.

For more detailed information on specific roadworks and closures, visit Shropshire Council’s Roadworks and Closures page.

Note: All dates and times are subject to change based on weather conditions and operational requirements. Motorists are advised to check for the latest updates before traveling