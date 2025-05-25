We visited a traditional pub near Bridgnorth which has stuck to a rare historic rule for 179 years with customers visiting from all over the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

To stand out as a must-see pub in the modern era, there has to be something that makes it different, unique and a place that becomes a destination pub.

Some pubs do this by becoming gastro pubs or by making use of the space they have to build large beer gardens or through drink promotions and being an entertainment hub.

In the case of the Cider House in Quatt, it thrives on being a pub which specialises in and, indeed, only sells cider on tap, making it one of the few pubs in the region to be cider-only along with the Monkey House in Defford in Worcestershire.

The Cider House sits in a leafy location in Quatt

The pub was first opened in 1846 with a cider-only licence and has maintained that unique rule since, making it a must-see destination for cider lovers.

It has been owned and run by Brian and Katherine Jervis since 1986, with the couple having been landlords for three years before Mr Jervis said the opportunity had come up to buy a pub he used to enjoy drinking in.