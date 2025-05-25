'A school which has a high quality education and nurturing environment' - Codsall school gets glowing Ofsted report
A Codsall based pre-school is celebrating after it was officially rated 'Good in all areas' in a recent Ofsted report.
By Paul Jenkins
Inspectors visited Lane Green First School on March 25 and 26 to check all areas of operation after a previous report had called for improvement.
The report they produced this time highlighted the many strengths of the school, commending the high-quality education and nurturing environment the school provides for all its pupils.