Tender goes out to finally complete Bridgnorth Cliff Railway wall repair project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This weekend, contractors are completing emergency works to secure a final section of the wall, which had been considered dangerous.

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

A 65-metre section of the wall was repaired in 2023 after safety fears surfaced at the end of 2022.

The railway was closed until last year while Bridgnorth Town Council fixed the wall, at a cost to local taxpayers of £750,000.

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Now, the council has said it is seeking a contractor to complete the project, ensuring the longevity of the wall.

The work is set to be completed by the end of the year.

A small section of wall by Bridgnorth Cliff Railway remains to be repaired

In a statement, Bridgnorth Town Council said: “The emergency works to a section of the retaining wall will be completed this weekend.

The repaired retaining wall

“We now want to make you all aware of the next, and final stage to complete the project and ensure the longevity of the wall.

“Tender documents will be going live on the Find my Tender website today, which is the specified Government by website we must use.

“This is inviting specialist contractors to tender for the insertion of soil nails across the retaining wall together with the laying of wire netting to the face of the sloping ground.

“Local examples of similar work that you may be aware of have been carried out to the High Rock and Harley Bank.

“The full tender process will last until early September, with work commencing shortly afterwards. It is anticipated that works will be complete in mid November.”