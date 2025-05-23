The crew behind the Netflix smash hit series Adolescence are joining Joe Lycett and Matthew Horne from Gavin & Stacey in the West Midland for an inspiring reason

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joe Lycett, Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne and The Making of Adolescence crew are headlining the inaugural Forward Film & Television Festival in Birmingham.

The West Midland’s newest and most connected Film & TV Festival is bringing the spotlight to local and global talent across multiple venues in Digbeth from July 16 to 20.

The festival has pledged to make its debut by spotlighting bold new voices and positioning Birmingham as a major player in the screen industries.

The five-day event will take over key venues including The Mockingbird Cinema, Midlands Arts Centre, Centrala, The Old Crown, and The Crossing.

Major festival highlights include:

A live Q&A with Gavin & Stacey favourite Mathew Horne,

The Making of Adolescence — a behind-the-scenes session with the camera team behind Netflix’s global hit, and

A short film showcase from Brummie icon Joe Lycett, followed by an in-person discussion with the star.

The programme will also feature a selection of international film premieres, as well as local talent debuts, giving Birmingham-based filmmakers a platform to premiere their work in front of hometown audiences.

Stephen Graham stars as Eddie Miller in Adolescence (Netflix/PA)

These standout events lead a packed schedule of screenings, industry panels, networking mixers, and a celebratory awards night recognising excellence in storytelling.

It will build on a rich legacy of film success in the region — from being home to the first Odeon Cinema to homegrown talent including Sir Michael Balcon known for his leadership of Ealing Studios to the worldwide success of Peaky Blinders.

Designed to be inclusive and accessible, Forward will feature:

Five days of screenings and events across Digbeth

Sixteen award categories celebrating diverse storytelling

Industry panels and networking mixers bridging creators and professionals

A closing awards night celebrating standout talent

A spokesperson for the festival said: “Forward offers a vibrant new platform for filmmakers, TV creators, and audiences alike—right in the heart of Digbeth’s creative quarter.”

Forward is backed by key players including The BBC, Digbeth Loc. Studios, Create Central, Royal Television Society Midlands, Creative UK West Midlands, and Steven Knight CBE, the creator of Peaky Blinders and founder of Digbeth Loc. Studios.

Joe Lycett

‘Championing the next generation of storytellers’

“Birmingham has always been a city of creativity and innovation,” says Steven Knight. “Forward Film & Television Festival will continue that legacy by championing the next generation of storytellers—offering a platform where new voices can shine and find their audience.”

“When Steven Knight backs something on screen, you know it’s worth paying attention to,” says Cassie Smyth, festival co-founder. “Forward will not only celebrate Birmingham’s creative past but help shape its future—connecting emerging and established talent with new audiences.”

“I’m buzzing to see more love for filmmaking in our beloved Digbeth in the form of Forward Film & Television Festival,” says Joe Lycett.

Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne

Festival co-founder Matthew Ford adds: “Birmingham’s creative scene is thriving, and Forward will showcase that talent to the world. Through projects like Reel Brum, The Mockingbird Cinema, BYFN, and Viewfinder, we’ve seen the impact storytelling can have. Forward is the next step in taking that impact global.”

How to get tickets and attend forward Film Festival

Film and TV lovers, industry pros, and emerging talent are all invited to be part of this exciting new chapter in Birmingham’s cultural story.

Tickets & Info: www.forwardfilmfest.com