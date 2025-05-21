Firefighters rush to Ludlow after remote control petrol lawnmower involved in blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire in Ludlow Eco Park, Ludlow, at 11:43am today (Wednesday, May 21).

Firefighters dispatched from Ludlow’s station and found one remote control petrol lawnmower ablaze.

Firefighters rushed to Ludlow this morning. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Crews used an extended hose reel jet to extinguish and to dampen down surrounding areas.

The ‘stop message’ was sent at noon, declaring the incident over.