Firefighters rush to Ludlow after remote control petrol lawnmower involved in blaze

Firefighters were called to a fire in Ludlow this morning.

By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire in Ludlow Eco Park, Ludlow, at 11:43am today (Wednesday, May 21). 

Firefighters dispatched from Ludlow’s station and found one remote control petrol lawnmower ablaze. 

Two firefighters retrieve equipment from a fire engine
Firefighters rushed to Ludlow this morning. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Crews used an extended hose reel jet to extinguish and to dampen down surrounding areas.

The ‘stop message’ was sent at noon, declaring the incident over. 

