Firefighters rush to Ludlow after remote control petrol lawnmower involved in blaze
Firefighters were called to a fire in Ludlow this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the fire in Ludlow Eco Park, Ludlow, at 11:43am today (Wednesday, May 21).
Firefighters dispatched from Ludlow’s station and found one remote control petrol lawnmower ablaze.
Crews used an extended hose reel jet to extinguish and to dampen down surrounding areas.
The ‘stop message’ was sent at noon, declaring the incident over.