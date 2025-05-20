Firefighters called to open fire at waste ground in Telford
Firefighters were called to extinguish a fire at waste ground in Telford.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in the open on Holyhead Road in Priorslee at around 8.20pm last night (May 19).
One fire crew from Telford Central Fire Station attended the scene.
Firefighters arrived to a small fire within the waste ground.
Crews used buckets of water and knapsack sprayers to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was under control by 8.47pm.