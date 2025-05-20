Firefighters called to open fire at waste ground in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in the open on Holyhead Road in Priorslee at around 8.20pm last night (May 19).

One fire crew from Telford Central Fire Station attended the scene.

Firefighters arrived to a small fire within the waste ground.

Crews used buckets of water and knapsack sprayers to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control by 8.47pm.