New bar planned for Southwater in Telford town centre

Basic details of the application for the building in Southwater have been placed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website. If approved, it will be opened to public consultation.

The application seeks the change of use of Unit 4, Southwater Way, from an estate agents' premises to a drinking establishment. It had been occupied by Butters John Bee and is close to an entrance to the Telford Centre shopping complex.

Southwater. Photo: Google

It would include alterations to the existing front to install bi-fold doors and the change of use of an open amenity area to form an external seating area. A second application could also be validated soon for the installation and display of one externally-illuminated fascia sign.

Planning agent Jag Gurum of Halesowen-based PUUC Architecture Ltd has lodged the basic details with the council on behalf of Darren Beech, of the Dog and Doublet, in North Street, Wolverhampton.

Southwater is already home to a number of well-known restaurants, cafes and leisure sector tenants.