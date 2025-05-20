Car crashes at a level crossing in South Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.45pm last night (May 19) reporting a road traffic collision at the Onibury Level Crossing near Craven Arms.

One fire crew was sent from Craven Arms Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the collision involved one saloon vehicle.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe using small gear.

Crews were finished at the scene by 9.14pm.