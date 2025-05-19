No insurance, no car - Telford and Wrekin cops seize Audi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford and Wrekin Police issued an update on the vehicle - along with a picture of it being taken away on the back of a trailer - although officers did not confirm where the incident took place.

In a social media post this morning (Monday, May 19) the force said officers had found the driver was disqualified, and was not insured.

As a consequence the car was seized.

The seized car. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

A spokesman for Telford and Wrekin Police said: "Yesterday afternoon officers from South SNT received a report for a car that was being driven on cloned plates.

"After doing checks on the vehicle at the scene, we discovered that the driver was disqualified and therefore uninsured.

"The driver was reported for traffic offences and the car was subsequently seized for no insurance.

"Please ensure that if you are the registered keeper of a vehicle that it is taxed, insured and MOT'd otherwise it is at risk of being taken away!"