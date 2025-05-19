New defence facility for Telford will create up to 400 jobs on former GKN site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, a global leader in defence technology and manufacturing, has announced it is to establish a new UK facility in Telford, further cementing the towns status as a key hub for the UK’s defence sector.

The move has been welcomed by Telford & Wrekin Council which expressed delight at the announcement at the defence facility being located in the town.

It will be based at the former GKN site in Telford, and will manufacture cutting-edge artillery gun barrels, marking the first time in over a decade that the UK will produce such equipment domestically.

This move aligns with the Trinity House Agreement between the UK and Germany, which strengthens European security and bolsters NATO capabilities.

The major inward investment follows collaborative efforts by the council and and the UK Government to showcase the area’s strategic advantages, skilled workforce, and strong ties to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) located in Telford, already manufactures the Challenger 3 tank and the Boxer armoured vehicle. Picture: RBSL

The council said it had worked closely with Rheinmetall throughout the decision-making process, providing tailored support to secure the investment.

The project is expected to generate more than 400 highly skilled local jobs, and deliver an estimated £400 million boost to the economy over the next decade.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We are delighted at this news which will deliver hundreds of new jobs for local residents.

“The council has worked hard with RBSL and the UK Government to secure this investment because we’re serious when we say that we want to attract business and the best jobs for our residents.

“The Hadley Castle Works has provided for the nation’s security for generations. Whether that be parts for Spitfires or D-Day landing craft to modern day Boxer armoured vehicles, Challenger tanks and now artillery barrels, the country’s defence is often made in Telford.

"We’re proud to play that role and will continue to do what we can, given our local skilled workforce and strategic location.”

Rheinmetall’s decision complements its existing joint venture with Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) located in Telford, which includes the manufacture of the Challenger 3 tank and the Boxer armoured vehicle.

The company’s new facility will further enhance the UK’s defence manufacturing capabilities and its contribution to global security initiatives.