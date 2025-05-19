Bracken Singers performed VE Day concert at Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells

VE Day anniversary concert in Llandrindod Wells

At the request of the Metropole Hotel management they put on an evening of mainly wartime era songs.

The Singers’ programme included such old- time songs as “We’ll Meet Again” and “White Cliffs of Dover”. The group’s 20 number song list repertoire also featured other favourites like “Only Remembered” and “Goodnight Sweetheart”.

The audience appeared to really enjoy the evening, joining in with the well-known songs, and appreciating the Singers’ efforts.

After the performance a number of the audience came up to the Singers’ Leader and other singing members to register their praise regarding the standard of the singing.