Primary school in Oswestry 'thrilled' with Ofsted report and praise for development, expectations and support of children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited Trefonen CofE Primary School on March 11 for an ungraded inspection.

A report published on May 6 began by saying that pupils "enjoy" going to the school and praised staff for the high standards and expectations that they have of pupils.

Children are said to learn an "ambitious curriculum" at the primary school. The report stated that the school is "ambitious" for all of its children and that leaders "act in the best interest" of pupils.

Relationships at the school are described as "very positive", and pupils' positive attitudes are said to be "rewarded and celebrated".

The report added that staff know and care for pupils "very well", and said individual pupils are given extensive support with any medical or emotional issues.