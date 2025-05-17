60-year-old Market Drayton man admits attempted sexual communication with children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael Halfpenny, 60, of Laburnum Close, Market Drayton, admitted seven charges when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court - sitting at Telford Magistrates Court.

Halfpenny pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted sexual communication with a child, one count of distributing a category C indecent image of a child, three counts of making indecent images of children in categories A, B and C, as well as one charge of possession of an extreme pornographic image.