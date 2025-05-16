Woman sentenced for part in multi-million-pound exotic pet business that left animals in squalid conditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tara Janine Watt, 36 and formerly of Wrockwardine, near Wellington, but now of Salford, Greater Manchester, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting six charges following an RSPCA investigation.

Her former partner, David Johnson, is to be sentenced as part of the same prosecution later this year.

The court heard Mr Johnson described as the "main mover" in the business but prosecutors said that Watt had been involved in the "hands-on" care of animals and received and boxed animals up to help with the business.

Judge Deni Mathews was told that police had raided four properties on December 10, 2020.

They included Ellis Johnson Ltd at Cosford Grange Farm Shop, Senorita Sparkles on the Springfield Industrial Estate, Newport, a commercial unit in Trench Lock, and the couple's home in Wrockwardine.

The court heard that the exotic pet business had made £2.5m in sales.

Watt admitted charges of two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, one count of being part of selling animals without a licence, and three charges of failing to ensure the needs of animals were met.

Judge Mathews was told that officers found three banana boxes, containing a total of 73 Hermann's tortoises, at the Senorita Sparkles location.