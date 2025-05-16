Telford takeaway owner ordered to take down unauthorised and 'incongruous' timber extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Kebab King on Madeley's High Street are appealing an enforcement notice issued by Telford & Wrekin Council over the unauthorised erection of a timber extension to the side and rear of the takeaway.

The enforcement notice, issued in April, ordered the business to permanently remove the extension from the land within four months.

Documentation doesn not reveal when the extension was built, but imagery from Google Maps suggests it went up sometime between March 2021 and June 2022.