Repairs to Bridgnorth Cliff Railway well underway - but they won't hamper town's Pride parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The repairs to drive in “soil nails” used and restraint netting to secure the slope behind the retaining wall comes after the railway was forced to close in December 2022 after the retaining wall was found to pose a safety risk.

The wall was repaired by Bridgnorth Town Council at a cost to local taxpayers of around £750,000, which allowed the Cliff Railway to reopen in March last year.

Now the final section of ageing wall is being replaced, which has closed the walkway by the Cliff Railway, although the funicular train is still operating while the works take place.

The Bridgnorth Pride march on Castle Walk last year

However, the work threatened to cut short the town's Pride parade, organisers have said they have been told by Shropshire Council the repairs will be complete before the LGBT march takes place.

Huw Rees, who organises the event said: “Castle Walk is currently closed for essential repairs, but it will be reopening by the end of the month in time for Bridgnorth Pride on June 14.

“The parade will start at 12 noon from Castle Terrace (by the Cliff Railway), and will follow the route of Castle Walk into the Castle Grounds.

“We're also excited to announce that Rock Choir Shropshire led by Rowan Richards will then perform in the bandstand, treating us to a medley of songs from their repertoire.

“Shropshire Rock Choir is an incredibly talented group, previously having performed at Shrewsbury Pride, so we're very proud to host them this year!

"Please feel free to bring along a picnic to enjoy in the Castle Grounds during the performance, we'll keep our fingers crossed for some sunshine.”

It will be the second Pride event in Bridgnorth after the inaugural parade last year.