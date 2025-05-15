Mid Wales enjoying being kept in the dark - as an astro-tourism destination!

The darkest region title is based on a recent report by Land Use Consultants for NRW, which also revealed that the Cambrian Mountains and the Epynt Mountain were the darkest landscapes.

Being so rural and often remote, tourism and hospitality businesses in this part of Wales are best positioned to benefit from the astro-tourism boom.

Food, drink and craft businesses are already capitalising on this growing trend with the recent production and launch of Dark Skies Rum, Dark Skies Preserve and Dark Skies chocolates.

In Rhayader, which fringes the Elan Valley International Dark Sky Park, accommodation owners are beginning to cash in on astro-tourism by using night photography and starry timelapse videos to highlight how amazing a place it is to discover the wonders of the night sky.

Astro-tourism specialist, Serydda - https://www.serydda.co.uk - has supported more than 25 accommodation providers so far.

For many visitors, visiting Mid Wales will be an astounding experience as both the Cambrian Mountains and the Brecon Beacons offer breathtaking views of planets, constellations and galaxies.

Even our own galaxy, the Milky Way, can be viewed with the naked eye. Lucky visitors can also photograph these celestial events with basic smartphones or even special cameras.

Booking accommodation in the Rhayader area offers a special experience by day and by night. Visit the Elan Valley by day and view the incredible reservoirs built in the 19th century.

However, by night the reservoirs are kept company by a multitude of stars that significantly enhances the experience.

“Nothing beats breathing in the cool mountain air at night,” said Dafydd Wyn Morgan, owner of Serydda.

His company provides 60-minute stargazing sessions to visitors to the area as well as one-to-one and group night photography sessions in partnership with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Recently, Serydda launched the Alyn Wallace Big 5, an astro-marathon of visiting locations made famous by late photographer Alyn, himself a regular visitor to the Elan Valley.

Dafydd believes there's much more to come from the astro-tourism trend.

“People want to reconnect with nature,” he said. “By stargazing, they can do that and create mini adventures at night that will leave them wanting more.

“By using special apps on phones, budding stargazers can discover more about the night sky including identifying what they can see and planning when special celestial events will happen, including meteor showers and the Aurora Borealis”.

The Rhayader and Elan Valley area has a great offering of accommodation with many up to speed with promoting stargazing experiences.

Local mountain bike company, Riding with Pippa works with Serydda to offer astro-cycling opportunities along the Elan Valley Trail at night.

Cyclists enjoy a dark sky spectacular culminating with a visit to the Alyn Wallace Art Installation, erected in his memory in March, following his untimely death in 2024.

The Elan Valley also celebrates 10 years as an International Dark Sky Park in June with numerous events to highlight the incredible dark skies still available in this spectacular valley.

Mid Wales ideally placed to become an astro-tourism destination. Images: Serydda.

Elan Valley International Dark Sky Park. Images: Serydda.

