Shropshire landscaping company recognised at prestigious awards

Butler Landscapes based in Tern Hill, Market Drayton, was shortlisted in the 'Landscaping Company between £1,000,000 to £2,500,000 turnover' category at the Pro Landscaper Business Awards.

The awards that are now in their eighth year recognise and celebrate business that are leading the UK’s landscaping industry.

Winners were announced on Friday, April 25 at an awards ceremony in London.

Butler Landscapes was recognised for being shortlisted for the award and presented with a certificate.

Paul and Sharon Butler, Directors of Butler Landscapes.

The company has worked with Wollerton Hall and helped transform a garden at the The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Director at Butler Landscapes, Paul Butler said: "The last 12 months has been a year of remarkable growth and achievement, marked by our work on high-profile projects such as Wollerton Hall and the hospital garden.

"As we continue to expand, our focus remains steadfast on maintaining the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and care that define our work in conjunction with other leading landscape professionals in our industry.

"Investing in the future of the landscaping industry is a key priority. Over recent years, we have trained apprentices to nurture emerging talent while implementing a skills-driven system that supports continuous learning and career progression for our team.

Paul and Sharon Butler pictured with host of the Pro Landscaper Business Awards, Rachel De Thame from Gardener’s World.

"We take pride in fostering a positive, rewarding work environment where hard work and results are recognized while also investing in mental health awareness through charities such as Perennial."

Director Sharon Butler was delighted at the company being shortlisted for the award and has a focus on giving back to the community.

"Throughout 2024, we have embraced ambitious expansion while staying true to our core values - fostering excellence within the landscaping sector and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve," she said.

"Our dedication is reflected in initiatives such as our ongoing support for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, where we provide free winter maintenance to ensure the hospital’s outdoor spaces remain safe and well-kept.

"With a strong foundation and a forward-thinking approach, Butler Landscapes is honoured to be recognised as a leader in our industry. We are all delighted to have been shortlisted in these prestigious awards."