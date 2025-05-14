Photos show fire crews on site at huge factory blaze on Telford industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a factory fire at around 7pm on Wednesday.

They sent seven fire appliances including an aerial ladder platform and the incident command unit which were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a main jet to tackle the blaze.

A video posted to the Telford Facebook group shows plumes of black smoke rising into the air from the site, which seems to be near the MIDDAS factory and offices.

Plumes of smoke rising from the industrial estate

Halesfield 5 is made up of terraced industrial and warehouse units including offices and service yards.

Firefighters spotted at the scene

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "We are currently on the scene of a fire in Halesfield 5".

More to follow.