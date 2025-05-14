'I hope they beat the Eurovision curse': Remember Monday Staffordshire voice coach speaks of her excitement for singing contest final in Switzerland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jenii Luperi said she was full of excitement for Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele ahead of the big show at the St Jakobshalle arena in Basel in Switzerland on Saturday.

The group have been travelling the world performing their song 'What The Hell Just Happened?' ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, where they are looking to be the first British act since Katrina and the Waves in 1997 to win the competition.

Ms Luperi, who works as a vocal coach and musical director in Cannock, mentored the three-piece group in Hampshire as the performing arts teacher at The Sixth Form College Farnborough and said that she felt that they would be taking everything in their stride.

She said: "Nothing is going to faze them and I remember when they were announced in March, the main feedback was about how no one had heard of them and would they be able to perform live.

Jenii Luperi said she was excited for the group, while also nervous about the UK Eurovision "curse"

"They've just spent months travelled the world and proving that they can and they are going to deliver those vocals and that performance every single time, I can guarantee you that, and they're just going to be so full of energy and be so excited.

"It's been a long six weeks of hearing them popping up on the radio and seeing them in prime time and it's all really built up and they've worked so hard, so I'm really excited for them."