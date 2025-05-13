Newport day care centre for elderly people and dementia patients plans to expand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Leaders at Newport Cottage Care Centre on Upper Bar are hoping to demolish their current entrance to make way for an extension.

The centre has been offering a wide range of day care services for the elderly and those living with dementia since 1994.

Originally known as the Annabelle Lady Boughey Cottage Hospital, the building was erected in 1930 and initially housed eight beds and an operating theatre. It later expanded with a ward wing before being closed in the early nineties.

Today, facilities at the former hospital include a hair salon, activities and entertainment, bath care and meal services.

The Newport Cottage Care Centre. Photo: Google Maps

In a planning application to Telford & Wrekin Council, architects state the current UPVC conservatory entrance to the centre "is not fit for purpose".

The application seeks permission to demolish the conservatory and build a new, single-storey extension in its place. The new space would enlarge the entrance and create a waiting area.

A spokesperson for Horsley Huber Architects said: "The proposed extension replaces and enlarges the existing entrance and creates a draft lobby and waiting area which leads to a remodelled reception desk.

"Support spaces to the reception area have been incorporated in the remodelling of the existing building to include a meeting room and a multi use room (space for visiting podiatry/physio/optometry and a small hair salon) all accessible from the reception/waiting area.

"The new entrance will also act as a new entrance for the NHS department which operates form the centre which incorporates an x-ray, physiotherapy and treatment rooms."

The full application, which is currently open to public consultation, can be viewed online at Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2025/0329