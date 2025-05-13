'Heaven' - Hollywood star gushes over Shropshire's very own David Austin Roses at her Los Angeles home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Embeth Jean Davidtz, American-South African actress and director, shared the video on her Instagram page last week.

In the video captioned “Miss Honey’s garden” after the actress’ iconic role in the 1996 version of Matilda, Davidtz shared her extensive collection of plants and flowers at her Los Angeles home.

From clematis to white wisteria, Davidtz, who has also appeared in Schindler's List, Bridget Jones’ Diary and The Amazing Spider-Man, said this is one way she is “similar” to her Matilda character.

In the Instagram post, Davidtz also shared a clip of the many David Austin Roses in her garden, which she calls “magnificent”.

Roses in Embeth Jean Davidtz's garden

“It’s heaven” in her garden, Davidtz said.

David Austin Roses is a 28-time RHS Gold Medal winner. The company is making its highly-anticipated return to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show later this May.

The new rose has been 12 years in the making, undergoing an exceptionally thorough breeding process at the David Austin Roses nursery in Albrighton.

Each year, more than 40,000 seedlings are carefully nurtured, evaluated and gradually whittled down to just one final rose that meets the highest standards of beauty, fragrance and resilience.