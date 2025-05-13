'A small school with a big heart' - Primary school near Bridgnorth celebrates glowing Ofsted verdict

The watchdog has published its verdict on Alveley Primary School, judging its overall effectiveness as 'Good'.

His Majesty's Inspector, Chris Pollitt, praised "inspirational leaders" - supported by "caring and skilled staff", who have "driven continued improvement" at the school.

His report states: "Alveley Primary School is a small school with a big heart. Pupils are surrounded by care and high expectations. Leaders, trustees, governors and staff all want the best for pupils. All are focused on making every moment count. Pupils rise to meet these expectations and are well prepared for their next steps.

Pupils and staff at the school created a giant heart to celebrate the report's findings.

"This is a calm and welcoming community. Pupils feel safe and are safe. Most parents are positive about the support their child gets in school.

"One parent, whose comments reflect the views of others, said that staff 'demonstrate a genuine commitment' to pupils and are 'constantly thinking of innovative ways to engage and inspire them'.

"Pupils have the most positive attitudes towards their learning. On the rare occasions when behaviour is not positive, staff swiftly act to provide the most appropriate support.

"Playtimes are well supported by caring and attentive staff, who provide pupils with various games and activities."

Jo Evans, TrustEd director of education; Paul O’Malley, executive headteacher; Chris Marsh, head of school; and Sarah Godden, TrustEd CEO, with pupils from Alveley Primary School

The verdict has been welcomed by Alveley Primary School and TrustEd, with Chris Marsh, head of school revealing they had held their own celebration.

He said: "We were thrilled to receive such a wonderful report. We marked the moment with a whole school activity on our field, making a giant heart.”

Be-Inspired Films recorded the event, using handheld and drone cameras, making a short film for everyone to keep.

Paul O’Malley, executive head of Alveley Primary School, said: “I’ve been leading Alveley for nine years now since we joined the TrustEd Schools academy group. It’s humbling to get this endorsement from Ofsted as a caring, warm school, but also one with very high academic standards.”

“It is a wonderful report to read,” added Sarah Godden, CEO of TrustEd Schools. “The report highlights many strengths, my favourite quote says the school has ‘inspirational leaders, supported by caring and skilled staff'.

"They are right! Well done everyone!”