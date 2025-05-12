Youngsters as young as five are looking to the future with Telford primary school's careers day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Children as young as five years old are already thinking about their future careers with talks, question-and-answer sessions, and have-a-go activities from volunteer parents - which organisers said made the jobs more realistic and achievable to the pupils attending.

The children at Wrekin View Primary School had a first-hand insight into a variety of jobs such as being a farmer, nurse, hairdresser, geotechnical engineer, boat-builder, butcher, journalist, health and safety inspector and many more.

Journalist Dani Wozencroft chats with students at Wrekin View Primary's careers fair

The fair is running for one hour a day every day this week - from May 12 to 16 - to enable as many pupils as possible to hear about jobs they could do when older and how to get them.

Paul Kilburn, assistant headteacher and personal development lead at the school on North Road, Wellington, said it was a huge success.

Wrekin View Primary School's Deputy head Paul Kilburn with pupils Riley Brown and Laura Senkerova at the careers fair

“We are so pleased to be able to bring back the careers fair this year and that even more parents have volunteered their time, we are very grateful and there was a lot of information shared,” he said.

“There is a real buzz about the school and all the pupils are talking about what they are seeing and hearing. They are also excited that it is parents showing them about jobs as they seem more achievable and realistic to them due to that.

"A fantastic variety of roles are on display, ones the children may never have considered before.

”Children in Year 1 to 6 took turns to visit the careers fair and it is hoped it will return once again next year."