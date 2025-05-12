Youngsters as young as five are looking to the future with Telford primary school's careers day
A careers fair at a Telford primary school proved such a success last year that it has returned bigger and better.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Children as young as five years old are already thinking about their future careers with talks, question-and-answer sessions, and have-a-go activities from volunteer parents - which organisers said made the jobs more realistic and achievable to the pupils attending.
The children at Wrekin View Primary School had a first-hand insight into a variety of jobs such as being a farmer, nurse, hairdresser, geotechnical engineer, boat-builder, butcher, journalist, health and safety inspector and many more.
The fair is running for one hour a day every day this week - from May 12 to 16 - to enable as many pupils as possible to hear about jobs they could do when older and how to get them.
Paul Kilburn, assistant headteacher and personal development lead at the school on North Road, Wellington, said it was a huge success.
“We are so pleased to be able to bring back the careers fair this year and that even more parents have volunteered their time, we are very grateful and there was a lot of information shared,” he said.
“There is a real buzz about the school and all the pupils are talking about what they are seeing and hearing. They are also excited that it is parents showing them about jobs as they seem more achievable and realistic to them due to that.
"A fantastic variety of roles are on display, ones the children may never have considered before.
”Children in Year 1 to 6 took turns to visit the careers fair and it is hoped it will return once again next year."