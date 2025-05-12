Police investigate antisocial use of motorbikes and 'go-karts' in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry PCSO Charles Iremonger posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning (Monday, May 12) reporting the incidents of antisocial behaviour.

He said officers have received reports of motorbikes and go-karts being ridden around the Castlefields area.

Police have patrolled the area in afternoons and evenings to provide reassurance to residents.

