Firefighters remove 'smouldering mattress' from bedroom of Newport home

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Daniels Cross in Newport just before 5pm on Monday, after receiving a call reporting a mattress "smouldering within a bedroom".

Two crews from Newport and Telford Central stations rushed to the scene, where they quickly removed the mattress from the property.

Daniels Cross, Newport. Photo: Google

The incident log read: "Reports of a mattress smouldering within a bedroom. Mattress removed outside and crews extinguished using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

"Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property."

A stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.13pm - just 15 minutes after the initial call.