Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters remove 'smouldering mattress' from bedroom of Newport home

A "smouldering mattress" saw Shropshire firefighters called to a home in Newport on Monday afternoon.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Daniels Cross in Newport just before 5pm on Monday, after receiving a call reporting a mattress "smouldering within a bedroom".

Two crews from Newport and Telford Central stations rushed to the scene, where they quickly removed the mattress from the property. 

Daniels Cross, Newport. Photo: Google
Daniels Cross, Newport. Photo: Google

The incident log read: "Reports of a mattress smouldering within a bedroom. Mattress removed outside and crews extinguished using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus. 

"Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property."

A stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.13pm - just 15 minutes after the initial call.

Similar stories
Most popular