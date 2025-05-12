Firefighters remove 'smouldering mattress' from bedroom of Newport home
A "smouldering mattress" saw Shropshire firefighters called to a home in Newport on Monday afternoon.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Daniels Cross in Newport just before 5pm on Monday, after receiving a call reporting a mattress "smouldering within a bedroom".
Two crews from Newport and Telford Central stations rushed to the scene, where they quickly removed the mattress from the property.
The incident log read: "Reports of a mattress smouldering within a bedroom. Mattress removed outside and crews extinguished using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.
"Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property."
A stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.13pm - just 15 minutes after the initial call.