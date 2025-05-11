Kington’s annual town meeting will be on Wednesday, May 21 this year

It is not a council meeting but a meeting of residents to raise matters of interest or concern or to discuss a topic that affects the town.

It is also an opportunity for the town to celebrate local heroes through the civic awards which are presented at that meeting.

Chaired by the Mayor, this is very much a town meeting for residents.

Town Clerk Liz Kelso said: “Voluntary groups working in and for Kington residents have been invited to attend and to present a report on their work.

“Those in attendance also receive presentations from the Town Council, Kington Chamber of Trade, Kington United Charities, and Kington Tourist Group.”

The Civic Awards include two categories - a young person's award and a community award.

The young person’s award is for any young person living, attending school or working in Kington who is under the age of 21 and has made a significant contribution to the residents of Kington through voluntary effort, achieving success or overcoming particular difficulties, and

The Community Award is for a resident or community group or charity, living or working in Kington who has made a significant contribution to the residents of Kington above and beyond the call of duty, achieved local success or overcome particular difficulties