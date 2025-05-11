Inside the Wenlock Witch - a mystical Shropshire shop full of crystals and much more as we meet the woman behind the magical new venture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wenlock Witch, a metaphysical store selling all things spiritual, opened to the public in Barrow Street, Much Wenlock, yesterday (Saturday, May 10).

Behind the venture is 36-year-old mum of two Kerrie Swift, who made the move to the town in 2023 after the breakdown of a relationship and a family tragedy.

Wenlock Witch has opened its doors in Barrow Street, Much Wenlock. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Kerrie said she was overwhelmed by the amount of people who came to support her shop on its first day.

“I underestimated it, let’s say that,” Kerrie said.

“I knew there were a lot of spiritual people in Shropshire but I didn't expect to queue at the door in the morning.

“We were packed out all day and pretty much emptied the shelves to be honest.

“I couldn't keep count [of the number of customers] - I was too busy being brought from pillar to post.”

Inside Wenlock Witch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

It aims to be a one-stop-shop for all things spiritual. Photo: Tim Thursfield

A few items on offer at Wenlock Witch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Customers exploring Wenlock Witch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Items on offer at Wenlock Witch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The opening was held on Saturday, May 10, and owner Kerrie said she was overwhelmed with the amount of support she received. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Crystals available at Wenlock Witch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Dragon statues available at Wenlock Witch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Cups available at Wenlock Witch. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Kerrie added: “It was brilliant. I'm still buzzing today. I’m still getting a lot of really good feedback. People have been telling me that they’re coming back, and they loved my mum's cake.”

The shop stocks crystals, holistic and metaphysical goods, jewellery and dragon statues and more. But Kerrie already has ambitions to grow the shop further.

“I hope the momentum keeps going. I'm excited to see what the future brings," Kerrie said.

“I've got a lot of plans - I've got the back half of the shop as well. That’s also going to be renovated.

“When the new space is open, I'll be taking private bookings on a Wednesday for Reiki and tarot readings and things like that.”

At present, Wenlock Witch is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 5pm and on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Find out more information about Wenlock Witch via the official social media channels.