Fresh start sees Kerrie become Much Wenlock's newest business and resident 'Witch'

Kerrie Swift came to Much Wenlock in 2023 after the breakdown of a relationship and a family tragedy.

Kerrie's new shop

Now the 36-year-old mum of two is celebrating after opening her first shop.

Called the Wenlock Witch, the metaphysical store on Barrow Street will be selling all things spiritual.

Kerrie Swift 'Wenlock Witch'

And Kerry has named it in reverence to the town's very own witch, Nanny Morgan.

Kerrie, a former prison officer, said: “I've always been very spiritual and started collecting crystals and other things and it grew from there.

“When I came to Much Wenlock I heard about Nanny Morgan, and that fascinated me. She was an 18th century witch. People in the town used to use her services, but she was eventually murdered by her partner.

“So I though Wenlock Witch would be a good name for my shop, although it is not your typical crystal shop.

"I started collection crystal and things around 20 years ago, and my interest has grown from there really."

She said eventually she plans to offer tarot reading and other services, but in the meantime, the shop, which opens on Saturday sells crystals, holistic and metaphysical goods, jewellery, dragon statues.

“If this shop is a success it will make a huge difference to mine and my children's lives,” said Kerrie, who has organised an open day on May 10, starting at noon.

"Everybody is welcome, so please stop by," she said.