Details of Dudley yob crackdown to include 'name and shaming'

Councillor Damian Corfield is seeking new powers to deal with anti-social behaviour including a fresh, borough-wide, Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

The move is part of a new zero tolerance initiative from the council designed to counter a range of offences.

Cllr Corfield said: “Anti-social behaviour is the blight on our community right across the borough.

Cllr Damian Corfield (left) and Bill Etheridge are keen to see a zero tolerance policy for anti-social behaviour in Dudley. Picture Martyn Smith free for LDRS use

“We are bringing in a borough-wide PSPO, hopefully by the end of September. We will be targeting some of the most minor anti-social behaviour issues, vandalism, graffiti, general anti-social behaviour, right up to the most serious, and working closely with West Midlands Police – that partnership is key.”

The order will give extra enforcement powers to the council and police as well as speeding up the process of getting offenders into court to face criminal charges.

Cllr Corfield has another tactic in mind, he said: “We intend to name and shame these individuals, we have done it previously at the council and that was quite positive, I’m intending on doing more of that.”

After taking over as Dudley cabinet member for neighbourhoods in May, Cllr Corfield says he is looking for more co-operation between council departments to deal with bad behaviour and nightmare neighbours.

He said: “The new powers will unify housing and the anti-social behaviour team, we have got a really proactive group of officers together now driven in the same direction as councillors.”

Cllr Corfield believes now is the right time for zero tolerance despite the Conservative administration being in charge at Dudley for a number of years.

He said: “I can’t comment on historical issues from previous cabinet members. You’ve got a really proactive cabinet, we are pushing together to deliver zero tolerance.”

Former MEP and ex-Dudley borough councillor Bill Etheridge has been in discussions with Cllr Corfield and the authority’s leader, Cllr Patrick Harley, on the zero tolerance plan.

Mr Etheridge said: “They appreciate now it is important to start taking a grip, there will be a change, I am confident.

“You have got to work on a policy and understand the legalities of how to get rid of people.”

He added a message for any council officers who are not on board with the zero tolerance policy: “If senior people in councils who are paid a fortune don’t start doing their jobs then they might find themselves looking for another job.”