Consultation on Powys energy parks taking place this week

Everyone is invited to go along to share your thoughts and help shape the future of renewable energy in the area.

There will be a Webinar on zoom on Thursday, May 15 at 6pm and then public exhibitions at Llangurig Community Centre on Monday, May 19 from 2pm until 7pm and at Llanidloes Community Centre on Tuesday, May 20 from 12pm until 5pm.

Applications for Banc Du Energy Park northwest of Llangurig and Rhiwlas Energy Park southeast of Llangurig are expected to be submitted this summer.

The Banc Du site spans 360 hectares, mostly of hilltop moorland and woodland and it is not within any local or national designated landscapes.

Banc Du would have six wind turbines, each with a maximum blade tip height of 200m, powering the equivalent of around 41,750 homes a year, the park would generate 46.2MW of energy and a community benefit of £297,000 annually.

Rhiwlas would include 13 turbines powering the equivalent of around 82,935 homes a year, the park would generate 85.8MW of energy. The community benefits associated with it would be £643,500 annually.

Both projects will come forward at the same time but independently and as they are classed as a Development of National Significance, they would be submitted to Planning Environment Decision Wales for consideration, which will make a recommendation to Welsh Ministers, on whether to grant planning permission.

Bute Energy hope to submit formal applications in the summer and hope to get a result within 12 months.

If they obtain permission, they would then look to start ground works over the winter of 2026/27, so it would be quite a quick turnaround.

Public residents’ feedback is vital to ensuring the energy parks are developed in a way that benefits the local community and environment.