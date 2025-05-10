Stunning new five-bedroom barn conversion in North Shropshire village hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Owl Barn in Childs Ercall near Market Drayton has hit the market for offers in the region of £725,000 with Barbers estate agents.

The barn has been "stylishly renovated" to become a wonderful and large modern family home.

The new five-bedroom barn conversion in Childs Ercall has been listed for offers in the region of £725,000. Picture: Rightmove/Barbers.

Owl Barn occupies a rural location and is surrounded by beautiful Shropshire countryside that it offers views of from several sides.

The property boasts five bedrooms, three with an en-suite, a kitchen, utility room, lounge and reading room, entrance hall, and a family bathroom.

Owl Barn's kitchen. Picture: Rightmove/Barbers.

Furthermore, the barn features a triple garage and ample parking as well as lawned gardens and a workshop.

The listing says: "Welcome to Owl Barn, a stunning, five-bedroom new barn conversion situated in a secluded development near the popular village of Childs Ercall.

A bathroom inside the barn in Childs Ercall near Market Drayton. Picture: Rightmove/Barbers. Picture: Rightmove/Barbers.

"Tastefully converted with character features throughout, this property occupies one of the prime plots on the development, with far-reaching rural views on several sides. The barn boasts all the living accommodation you will ever need, featuring a modern Kitchen with vaulted ceiling, as well as a light-filled living room and separate reading room.

"The barn also benefits from triple garages, and a separate workshop area, all with light and power. Externally, a large split-level area with parking, patio area and large garden allows you to make the most of the countryside views."

Owl Barn in Childs Ercall near Market Drayton. Picture: Rightmove/Barbers.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.