Much Wenlock Primary School pupils learn the lessons of VE Day

On Thursday (May 8) pupils at Much Wenlock Primary School celebrated 80 years since the end of war in Europe with a street party-style gathering in their school playground.

But it was not just a celebration: the school said staff used the opportunity to teach the children about the significance of the historic day.

A spokesperson said: "VE Day is more than a celebration. It is a moment of reflection and gratitude. At Much Wenlock Primary School and Nursery, we marked this special day not just in spirit, but through meaningful learning. Our assembly centred around remembrance, and our afternoon lessons helped children understand the significance of this historic day.

"Through stories, discussion, celebration and quiet moments, our pupils came to appreciate the past—and the peace they enjoy today.

"We remember them. We honour them. We teach our children why it matters."