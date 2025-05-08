Services returning to normal on rail line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton after signalling issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway put out a message on social media that the signalling issue between the two stations which was reported on Thursday morning was fixed and services were starting to run again.

The original issue had been reported between Shifnal and Cosford and had left services either running at a reduced speed or being replaced by rail replacement bus services.

The rail provider did say that replacement bus services would still be available until congestion cleared.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "The line has been cleared between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

"The issue was due to a fault with the signalling system between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

"Rail replacement buses are still available until congestion clears."

West Midlands Railway have also advised anyone wishing to seek a delay repayment to go to the West Midlands Railway website.