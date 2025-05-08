'It is vital that access remains strong': Shropshire MP calls for support for pharmacies in rural areas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This is the second highest annual closure rate on record.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has reported that 90 per cent of council areas have seen at least one closure in their area, with patients travelling up to 40 miles.

MP Stuart Anderson said he hopes further actions will be taken ahead of the Spending Review in June to provide long-term funding for the sector.

It comes as the Independent Pharmacies Association has raised concerns about increased statutory employment costs, exacerbated by April's hikes in employer's National Insurance Contributions (NICs).

The hike increases the cost of employing someone by £800 per employee.

The Independent Pharmacies Association has reported that it will wipe out funding from the Pharmacy Single Activity Fee, the primary source of financial support for pharmacists across England.

Stuart's call for more support follows his visit to MSN & Lunts Pharmacy in Church Stretton on Wednesday, April 16.

Stuart Anderson MP visits MSN & Lunts Pharmacy in Church Stretton. Photo: Stuart Anderson

On his visit, Stuart found out more about their work to support local patients as trusted healthcare professionals.

This includes the 'Pharmacy First' scheme, which was launched by the previous government in January 2024. It means that pharmacists can now treat seven common health conditions without patients needing to see a GP.

The scheme gives patients quick and accessible care, easing pressure on GP services. More than 95 per cent of pharmacies in England have opted-in so far with services available from the day of launch.

Under the scheme, pharmacists can supply prescription-only medicines, including antibiotics and antivirals where clinically appropriate, to treat conditions like earaches and sore throats without the need to visit a GP.

While they have no plans to close any of their pharmacies, they reported that any further closures in the sector will place an "unbearable strain" on local healthcare systems – meaning patients could lose easy access to vital medicines they need.

Stuart believes that pharmacies should be compensated for the costs and a long-term funding settlement will be delivered in the Spending Review. This is part of his plan to enhance public services in rural areas.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "Pharmacists are vital pillars of our community here in South Shropshire.

“They prescribe more than one billion items each year.

“So, I was pleased to visit MSN & Lunts Pharmacy in Church Stretton on Wednesday, 16th April 2025 to see their life-saving services – including the Pharmacy First programme, which we launched in January 2024.

“In rural areas like ours, it is vital that access remains as strong as possible.

“That's why I believe they should be exempt from the increase in employer’s National Insurance Contributions.

“I have also called on Ministers to deliver a long-term funding settlement for the sector ahead of the Spending Review expected in June."